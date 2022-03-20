An historic moment for the Hindu community in Tobago as PHAGWA celebrations took place for the first time on Saturday, in Signal Hill, on lands granted to the society, by the Tobago House of Assembly, in 2014. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Tobago Phagwa
Elizabeth Williams
