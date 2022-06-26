Due to the progress of a strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic that has the potential to form into a Tropical Depression over the next 48- 72 hours, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency has warned people on the island to prepare for adverse weather conditions.
Tobago On The Alert
Elizabeth Williams
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is urging Tobagonians to remain calm, in light of the present weather systems. Mr. Augustine spoke with TV6'S
