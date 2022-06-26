Due to the progress of a strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic that has the potential to form into a Tropical Depression over the next 48- 72 hours, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency has warned people on the island to prepare for adverse weather conditions. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On Weather

Farley On Weather

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is urging Tobagonians to remain calm, in light of the present weather systems. Mr. Augustine spoke with TV6'S

KPB Says Gary Should Reapply For Top Cop Job

KPB Says Gary Should Reapply For Top Cop Job

Should Gary Griffith reapply for the Police Commissioner job he once held? Well the Opposition Leader says he should. She took time to address that matter as she voted in her party's internal election today which she predicts she will win by a landslide.

Tobago On The Alert

Tobago On The Alert

Due to the progress of a strong Tropical Wave in the Atlantic that has the potential to form into a Tropical Depression over the next 48- 72 hours, the Tobago Emergency Management Agency has warned people on the island to prepare for adverse weather conditions.