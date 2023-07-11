THA Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett has described as unfortunate, the situation that occurred at Trinity College, Moka, to fast-forward the process towards a National School Hair Code. Asked by TV6 for her views on the issue, Ms. Hackett said the Division of Education was part of the conversation with the Ministry of Education that led to the implementation of the policy. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TOBAGO ON HAIRCODE POLICY
Elizabeth Williams
