Some Tobago nurses attached to the Scarborough General Hospital, engaged in a lunchtime protest action on Friday , at the Scarborough General Hospital compound, calling for their outstanding issues to be addressed. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
TOBAGO NURSES PROTEST
Elizabeth Williams
