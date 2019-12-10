Tobago 100 Notes

In Tobago long lines at commercial banks, as Tobagonians took time off their schedules to have their old $100 notes changed. But not everyone was happy. Some pensioners we spoke with said the process was painstaking. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

