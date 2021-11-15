Disobeying the public health protocols, a lack of social distancing by both PNM and PDP supporters, in Tobago East and West, during the nomination process in Tobago on Monday. Elizabeth Williams was on the ground in Tobago this report.
Tobago Nominations
Elizabeth Williams
