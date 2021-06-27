18 year old Jamal Sebro, is Tobago's 5th murder victim. Sebro, a former student of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was allegedly chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody. The incident occurred shortly after 11am on Sunday. Elizabeth Williams visited the crime scene and has this report.
Tobago Murder
Elizabeth Williams
18 year old Jamal Sebro, is Tobago's 5th murder victim. Sebro, a former student of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was allegedly chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody.
