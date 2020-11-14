Tobago Murder

Two people are now in police custody, while a number of persons of interest are assisting in an investigation into the death of Tobago's tenth murder victim 21-year old Omari Matthews. TV6's Elizabeth Williams reports from the murder scene.

They've been threatening to close down for years, but we all know they're here to stay. The Fab India Expo was a hub of activity today as the people did some last-minute shopping for Divali.

Divali celebrations across the country, had to be scaled down amid the current pandemic forcing...