Walks and candlelight vigils continue across the country, following the killing of Arima court clerk Andrea Bharatt. This morning, an NGO called Tobago Men Making a Difference, led by Jaiye Melville, held a solidarity walk, calling for an end to violence against women. Scores of Men participated, as Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
TOBAGO MEN WALK AGAINST VIOLENCE
Elizabeth Williams
