Some Maxi-taxi operators in Tobago are now heading to the High Court, to treat with an arrangement with the House of Assembly and the PTSC for transporting school children. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vasant Wants to be UNC Leader

Vasant Wants to be UNC Leader

Vasant Bharath, who served in the 2010-2015 People's Partnership Cabinet, which was led by the UNC's current Political Leader -- Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday launched his bid to try defeat her in the party's internal elections, on December 6th.

Patriotic Says It Has Met The Deadline

Patriotic Says It Has Met The Deadline

Patriotic Energies, the company owned by the Oilfield Fields Workers Trade Union, which is the preferred bidder for the State owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre says it has submitted a final proposal ahead the tomorrow's deadline set by the Prime Minister.

UNC: Where the $97m?

UNC: Where the $97m?

Did the Finance Minister underestimate how much money was dispersed through the Salary Relief Grant?

Tobago Maxi Court Matter

Tobago Maxi Court Matter

Some Maxi-taxi operators in Tobago are now heading to the High Court, to treat with an arrangement with the House of Assembly and the PTSC for transporting school children. 