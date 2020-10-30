Some Maxi-taxi operators in Tobago are now heading to the High Court, to treat with an arrangement with the House of Assembly and the PTSC for transporting school children. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Tobago Maxi Court Matter
Elizabeth Williams
