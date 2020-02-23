Lue Ann Melville is Tobago's 2020 Queen of Carnival while Oregon Martin is Tobago's 2020 King. This as the Tobago Mas Band Leaders presented "Splendoria, Mas in Harmony", Kings, Queens, Individuals in downtown Scarborough on Wednesday night. Reporter Elizabeth Williams and cameraman Derrick Hamlet were there for this report.

