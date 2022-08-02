Rojas Engineering Ltd was chosen as the lone Tobagonian company among 14 other companies from Trinidad to be a recipient of the "Shaping the Future of Innovation" grant award, under the project name, 'The Multi-Cook Pit Food Station'. Under the Ministry of Planning and Development, European Union, IDB Lab and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute. More from Elizabeth Williams.

