Rojas Engineering Ltd was chosen as the lone Tobagonian company among 14 other companies from Trinidad to be a recipient of the "Shaping the Future of Innovation" grant award, under the project name, 'The Multi-Cook Pit Food Station'. Under the Ministry of Planning and Development, European Union, IDB Lab and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute. More from Elizabeth Williams.
TOBAGO MANUFACTURING BREAKS GROUND
Elizabeth Williams
