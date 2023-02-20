Tobago Jouvert

Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 million allocation to the mas fraternity for Tobago's Carnival. She spoke with TV6 News at the old market square in Scarborough. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

