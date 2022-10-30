Thousands attended Jouvert celebrations in Tobago this morning.., as the October staging of Tobago Carnival got underway. From as early as One-a.m., many people turned out..in and around Crown Point.. with a heavy police presence. Our Elizabeth Williams was there.
TOBAGO J'OUVERT
Elizabeth Williams
