A wedding was the highlight of J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago. Yes, you got that right. A wedding. Bandleaders of Fog Angels Jouvert and Mas band got married in front of their masqueraders in Crown Point, on top a music truck, much to the delight of the thousands gathered. Reporter Elizabeth Williams attended jouvert festivities in Roxborough, Scarborough and Crown Point, and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Masquerader Fall Off Savannah Stage

Masquerader Fall Off Savannah Stage

While there were no health issues relating to the Coronavirus according to the Health Ministry, one mas band says issues relating to the deadly flu originating in China did have an impact on some of the mas material it imported from China.

South Jouvert

South Jouvert

South J'ouvert saw a good turnout this morning, even with the City Corporation changing the route after 40 years.

Tobago Jouvert

Tobago Jouvert

A wedding was the highlight of J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago. 