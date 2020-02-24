A wedding was the highlight of J'Ouvert celebrations in Tobago. Yes, you got that right. A wedding. Bandleaders of Fog Angels Jouvert and Mas band got married in front of their masqueraders in Crown Point, on top a music truck, much to the delight of the thousands gathered. Reporter Elizabeth Williams attended jouvert festivities in Roxborough, Scarborough and Crown Point, and has this report.
Tobago Jouvert
Elizabeth Williams
