Plans to complete a Hindu temple in Tobago are well underway. This from President of the Tobago Hindu Society Pulwaty Beepath, as she spoke during Indian Arrival day observances in Tobago. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago Indian Arrival Day
Elizabeth Williams
