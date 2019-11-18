Tears flowed openly this morning at the Scarborough Secondary School, as students were trying to come to terms with the death of their classmate Kharisha Thompson. The 15-year-old student of Scarborough Secondary School, and 19-year-old Chrislon Walters of Argyle drowned at the waterfalls on Sunday, during the birthday celebration of another classmate. Elizabeth Williams visited the school this morning.

