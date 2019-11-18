Tears flowed openly this morning at the Scarborough Secondary School, as students were trying to come to terms with the death of their classmate Kharisha Thompson. The 15-year-old student of Scarborough Secondary School, and 19-year-old Chrislon Walters of Argyle drowned at the waterfalls on Sunday, during the birthday celebration of another classmate. Elizabeth Williams visited the school this morning.
Tobago In Mourning After Argyle Drownings
Elizabeth Williams
