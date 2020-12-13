Tobago Hotels Reopen

With the relaxation of some public health regulations, Tobago hotels, guesthouses and other tourism stakeholders are reopening. In doing so, members of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association have undergone COVID awareness training facilitated by the Caribbean Public Health Agency . More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

