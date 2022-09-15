Some hotels in Tobago may soon be in the dark because the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission is on a disconnection drive, due to non-payment of arrears by customers. This was confirmed by general manager Kelvin Ramsook, during an interview with TV6's Elizabeth Williams. More in this report.

