Activities and events for Tobago's October Carnival are poised to be fully-subscribed. In fact, the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association says hotels are already 60% booked out ahead of the celebrations, but the Association is voicing concerns about the availability of flights into the country. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TOBAGO HOTELS AT 60% AHEAD OF OCTOBER CARNIVAL
Rynessa Cutting
