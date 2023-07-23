The Tobago Heritage Festival was officially launched on Friday under the theme ' Homage', paying Tribute to "All AH We" and "All AH WHO Ahwe Be". Also on the opening night, the crowning of the Miss Tobago Heritage Personality and the Heritage Calypso Monarch. Elizabeth Williams has the details.
TOBAGO HERITAGE OPENS
Elizabeth Williams
