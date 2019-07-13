The curtain opened on the 2019 Tobago Heritage Festival last night, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, under the theme, 'An Authentic Educational Experience'. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

The names of Police Officers who died in the line of duty between 1962 and the present are now etched in a marble plaque at the foot of the Police Administration Building.

On to some hockey, Stacy Sui Butt wrapped up her one week Hockey Camp today at the Woodbrook Youth Facility. 

Ten people have died by fire for the year so far, says the Acting Chief Fire Officer, as he warned about the dangers certain types of burglarproofing can pose in the event of a fire.