After two and a half years of the COVID19 pandemic, this Friday marks the return of the Tobago Heritage Festival. In its 35th year, the festival would be staged at a cost of approximately $5.8 million according to Tobago Secretary Tashia Burris. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

