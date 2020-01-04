After the health sector in Tobago suffered a bruising last year, this year the healing and delivery process will continue to remain paramount. this from health secretary dr. Agatha Carrington, as she spoke to tv6's Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOBAGO HEALTH SECTOR

TOBAGO HEALTH SECTOR

After the health sector in Tobago suffered a bruising last year, this year the healing and delivery process will continue to remain paramount.

Residents Upset

Residents Upset

'We Are not Moving'. The view of some residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago.

Husband Of Murder Victim Speaks

Husband Of Murder Victim Speaks

Still reeling in shock over the Old Year's day murder of his wife in the capital City, a reserved solder is throwing his support behind any law to deny bail to anyone in possession of automatic weapons. 