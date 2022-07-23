Tobago Health Secretary Dr. Faith B. Yisrael is pro-choice where it concerns abortion. She made her position clear as she advocated for women in this country to be able to make decisions concerning their body. She was speaking at the launch of the International Planned Parenthood Federation Office in Trincity - the first in the Caribbean. Rynessa Cutting reports.
TOBAGO HEALTH SECRETARY PRO CHOICE
Rynessa Cutting
