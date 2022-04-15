TOBAGO GOOD FRIDAY

And over in Tobago the Good Friday stations of the cross returned to the streets for the first time in two years. TV6 spoke with Father Leslie Tang Kai, of the St. Joseph RC Church. Elizabeth Williams joined in the walk with members of the Catholic faith, and has this report.

