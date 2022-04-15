And over in Tobago the Good Friday stations of the cross returned to the streets for the first time in two years. TV6 spoke with Father Leslie Tang Kai, of the St. Joseph RC Church. Elizabeth Williams joined in the walk with members of the Catholic faith, and has this report.
TOBAGO GOOD FRIDAY
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hundreds came out for the annual Good Friday morning, Stations of the Cross walk in San Fernando.
In an effort to prevent, control and reduce the risk factors of non-communicable diseases in…
A warning from petroleum dealers today that they do not have the money to buy fuel at the ne…
And over in Tobago the Good Friday stations of the cross returned to the streets for the fir…
One Mayaro based NGO offered a two-day Free Haircut Service to primary and secondary school …
Errant motorists and criminals alike, you're going to want to watchout this weekend and going forward as the TTPS launches new tactical operations.