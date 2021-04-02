Tobago Good Friday

Good Friday observances in Tobago were limited to the confines of the St. Joseph RC Church, due to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Father Leslie Tang Kai told TV6, it was a more somber moment, away from the hustle and bustle of the roadways. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Good Friday observances in Tobago were limited to the confines of the St. Joseph RC Church, due to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Bullets issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service were recovered at the scene of a murder in Petit Bourg on Thursday night after a man was shot dead in his business place.

A COVID scare on board the T&T Spirit today, as two persons from Trinidad broke their quarantine...