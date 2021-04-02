Good Friday observances in Tobago were limited to the confines of the St. Joseph RC Church, due to the covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Father Leslie Tang Kai told TV6, it was a more somber moment, away from the hustle and bustle of the roadways. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago Good Friday
Elizabeth Williams
