Over in Tobago, many happy faces as street food and other local establishments reopened. But not all businesses reopened as we hear in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago Food Establishments Reopen
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Over in Tobago, many happy faces as street food and other local establishments reopened.
The company that owns the franchise rights for Burger King, Popeye's and Lil Ceasars in this country says that it has not made COVID vaccination mandatory for its workers.
A Trinidadian family living in Barbados is querying why they their eight month old baby has to undergo a PCR test to enter Trinidad...when the rest of family members have tested negative for COVID-19.
Street food is back out but the crowd were nowhere to be seen. Vendors report a slower than anticipated day.
Five held in south Trinidad, an 18-year-old arrested and gun Seized in Diego Martin during anti-crime exercises.