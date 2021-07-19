Over in Tobago, many happy faces as street food and other local establishments reopened. But not all businesses reopened as we hear in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trini Family In B'dos Blanked From CAL Flight

Trini Family In B'dos Blanked From CAL Flight

A Trinidadian family living in Barbados is querying why they their eight month old baby has to undergo a PCR test to enter Trinidad...when the rest of family members have tested negative for COVID-19.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Five held in south Trinidad, an 18-year-old arrested and gun Seized in Diego Martin during anti-crime exercises.