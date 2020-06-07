Tobago Businessman Curtis Phillips is now dead, following an accident along Plymouth Road, Tobago. The accident occurred on Sunday morning and has plunged the island of Tobago into mourning again, following a double murder on Friday night. Elizabeth Williams visited the scene of the accident and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top CoP Slams Kirk Waithe

Top CoP Slams Kirk Waithe

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is again lashing out at Political Leader of the Nationwide Organization of We the People Kirk Waithe

Tobago Fatality

Tobago Fatality

Tobago Businessman Curtis Phillips is now dead, following an accident along Plymouth Road, Tobago.

Tobago Double Murder

Tobago Double Murder

Molly Polson, the mother of murder victims -39 year old KELTON JAMES of Darrell Spring and his brother 32 year old KENWYN JAMES of Guinea Hill...