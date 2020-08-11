The EBC has released the official figures for the Tobago east and west seats. Elizabeth Williams brings us this analysis, in the wake of a recount called by PDP Tobago East candidate, Watson Duke.
Tobago Election Figures
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
At Three this afternoon officials of the Election and Boundaries Commission started the full recount for six constituencies in Monday's Election.
The United National Congress has requested the recount of five marginal constituencies.
When the Prime Minister announced on Monday night that his party won a second term in Government, in the way he did, one political analyst said he was not surprised...
PNM Election Campaign Manager Rohan Sinanan says the party intends to file a petition to contest the Princes Town seat.
The EBC has released the official figures for the Tobago east and west seats.
Public Relations officer and MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes says the UNC has not conceded and…