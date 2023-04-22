Citizens need to take responsibility for the crime situation in the country. The words of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke during Eid observances at the Masjid Al Tawbah, in Lowlands Tobago, on Saturday. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
Tobago Eid
Elizabeth Williams
