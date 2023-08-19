41 year old Shervorn Ottley has always had a passion for sport from a very young age but now, he's focusing on his musical aspirations. The entrepreneur sat down recently with Reporter Elizabeth Williams at his studio in Plymouth, to talk about the Tobago Drums Riddim.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

WOMAN ELECTROCUTED

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a woman was electrocuted in Techier V…