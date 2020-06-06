Molly Polson, the mother of murder victims -39 year old KELTON JAMES of Darrell Spring and his brother 32 year old KENWYN JAMES of Guinea Hill, Patience Hill, is calling for justice for the deaths of her sons. The mother of four spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, who visited the crime scene last night. More in this report.
Tobago Double Murder
Elizabeth Williams
