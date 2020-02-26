The Division of Health is tonight assuring members of the public in Tobago that all protocols were put in place to treat with the T&T national who returned from China on Friday 21st February, and that there are no cases of Covid-19 in this country.
The Division of Health held a news conference to shed more light on the matter.
Dr. Tiffany Hoyte said, too much misinformation is being placed in the public domain and all efforts must be made to follow credible sources. She said the Division of Health has been following protocols, in conjunction with the World Health Organisation.
Persons who wish for further information can call the Division of Health, Monday to Friday at 639-3751 or 211 .