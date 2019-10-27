High Commissioner of India, to Trinidad and Tobago Arun Kumar Sahu, was in attendance in Tobago , as Divali celebrations kicked off at the Gulf City Lowlands Mall. Speaking during the festivities, The Indian High Commissioner said he was appreciative of the warmth of the people of this country. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Divali

Tobago Divali

High Commissioner of India, to Trinidad and Tobago Arun Kumar Sahu, was in attendance in Tobago , as Divali celebrations kicked off at the Gulf City Lowlands Mall. Speaking during the festivities,