In April 2021,16 year-old Jabari Phillips saved his entire family from a house fire in Tobago east. He was one of 47 people honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly, in what is known as the Tobago Day Awards, usually held on December 4th, but held on Sunday at the Shaw Park Complex. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
TOBAGO DAY AWARDS
Elizabeth Williams
