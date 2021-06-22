Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. This from Acting Inspector Crime Alicia Piggott. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized by officers. More from Elizabeth Williams in Tobago's crime wrap.
