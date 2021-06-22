Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. This from Acting Inspector Crime Alicia Piggott. Drugs, arms and ammunition were seized by officers. More from Elizabeth Williams in Tobago's crime wrap.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Morning Edition: 23rd June, 2021

Yesterday the Senate met to discuss matters related to violent incidents against women and girls and also, the financing of the police service. Opposition Senator and Deputy Political Leader of the United National Congress, Jearlean John Joined us.

Tobago Crime Wrap

Tobago Crime Wrap

Over one hundred people were arrested in Tobago during the COVID-19 pandemic, State of Emergency and curfew for the month of June. 