Persons who are COVID positive in Tobago will not undergo self-quarantine at home, as is being done in Trinidad where some patients have been discharged and are recovering at home. Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine said, in the Tobago scenario, patients will continue to use the state facility offered. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago COVID
Elizabeth Williams
