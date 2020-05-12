Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine has rated herself 10 out of 10, in Tobago's COVID-19 fight. Questioned by the media as to her rating on Monday during a virtual media conference, she said 10. More from Elizabeth Williams.

JERREL BRITTO EXPLORES NEW CAREER

During this time of lockdown athletes have been doing a few other things to occupy their time. So much so, some may actually have burgeoning careers. 

PHILLIPS ON CYCLING ON THE AVENUE

Well, good news somewhat for cyclists still wishing to compete in 2020, as Sport Promoter Michael Phillips is holding back on cancelling the Beacon Cycling on the Avenue event.

GABRIELLA JOHNSON ON ADJUSTMENTS

Trinidad and Tobago female player, Gabriella Johnson, has been doing so many things to keep busy, expect being face-to-face with other local competitors to play in chess tournaments.