As it relates the seaports of entry to Tobago, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development says international travellers utilising the inter-island sea bridge service from Trinidad to Tobago would have been screened at Piarco International Airport upon arrival and international travellers using the sea bridge service from Tobago to Trinidad would have been screened at the ANR Robinson International Airport upon arrival.
Consequently, the Division says screening of persons using the sea bridge is not required.
However, the Division has advised that contact information for all healthcare facilities in Tobago will be strategically placed at all airports and seaports on the island, to ensure that visitors can seek immediate medical care if required during their stay.
Meantime, the Division notes that Port Health authorities only grant permission for passengers to disembark from cruise ships after a review of each ship's health declaration and Port Health authorities also must ensure that the prescribed requirements for any ill passengers on board have been met.