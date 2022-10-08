Ten families displaced, three hundred and twenty-six reports received by the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, TEMA, as Tobago cleans up following adverse weather conditions for the past two days. This was revealed during a media briefing at the Tobago Emergency Operations Centre, headed by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and TEMA's director Allan Stewart. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
TOBAGO CLEANS UP
Elizabeth Williams
