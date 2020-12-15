Dangerous and reckless, the words of THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, in describing the behavior of over one hundred young people, who over the weekend attended a Covid party in Tobago. Mr. Dennis is calling for the public health regulations, to be looked at again. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Tobago Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis on Zessers
Elizabeth Williams
