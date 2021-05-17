The current State of Emergency is necessary, to stem the tide of some citizens, bent on disobeying the public health regulations and the increase in COVID figures. This from chairman of the Tobago arm, of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Tobago Chamber on SoE
Elizabeth Williams
Six people were detained by the police for breaching the curfew which took effect last night as part of the State of Emergency now in effect in this country.
A Tableland family has been torn apart by COVID-19. Parents battle for their lives at hospital, unaware that their 38- year old son died on Sunday morning.
Where the Olympic bound Tyra Gittens and Dwight St Hillaire had commendable performances for their respective college teams at the South Eastern Conference Championships on the weekend.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is maintaining its position that the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations should be postponed.
The State of Emergency now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago has not put the local energy sector on pause.
