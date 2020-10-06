The Tobago division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce has given the 2021 fiscal plan presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday the thumbs down. Chairman, Diane Hadad feels it leaves the sister isle in an abyss of sorts. Alicia Boucher reports on Ms. Hadad's comments on Morning Edition.
Tobago Chamber Dissatisfied With Budget
Alicia Boucher
