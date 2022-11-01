PDP leader and THA Assemblyman Watson Duke has described the just-concluded $17.5 million staging of Tobago's Carnival as a failure. During his mandate Monday forum on social media , Mr. Duke sought to explain who the real winners are. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
TOBAGO CARNIVAL WAS A FAILURE SAYS WATSON
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
If you travel in Maraval taxis, here's some advice for you tonight... don't pay more than yo…
Residents in Valsayn South are said to be marooned in their homes. Councillor for the area S…
Citizens are told, crime is everyone's problem and they must do their part to assist law enf…
A residents of Augustine Terrance in Diego Martin is calling for intervention from the autho…
In an address he delivered at an Energy Chamber event, bptt's new top executive said he has …
West Indies legend and lead selector Desmond Haynes has defended the call up of all-rounder …