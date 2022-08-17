Talks continue with Caribbean Airlines to ensure those who wish to visit for the October 28-30th staging of Tobago's Carnival, are able to journey to Tobago. This from Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris as she spoke with the media, during the media launch of Carnival on Wednesday. The launch was held under the theme, ' Ritual, Revelry and Release'. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
TOBAGO CARNIVAL MEDIA LAUNCH
Elizabeth Williams
