Talks continue with Caribbean Airlines to ensure those who wish to visit for the October 28-30th staging of Tobago's Carnival, are able to journey to Tobago. This from Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris as she spoke with the media, during the media launch of Carnival on Wednesday. The launch was held under the theme, ' Ritual, Revelry and Release'. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

CBU AWARDS

"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said …

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High o…