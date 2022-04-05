It's official. You can mark it on your callender. Friday 28th October to Sunday 30th , will be the staging of Tobago's 2022 Edition of Carnival. The announcement was made by Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, during Monday's media briefing. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

