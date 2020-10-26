Tobago Beach Bathers

In Tobago, no overcrowding of the beaches, lots of social distancing and lifeguards on patrol. Reporter Elizabeth Williams visited, to give you a sense of what was happening. Here's her report.

Maracas Beach Reopens: Citizens Comply

If you thought people would have flocked to the beaches in their numbers as it's the first day in months that they're allowed to venture on the shoreline leisurely, you aren't the only one. 

Well one more national dis with COVID-19 within the past twenty four hours, but have deaths been increasing or decreasing as the number of infections recorded daily drop?

Paria Sole Fuel Importer

How will the price you pay at the pump be set, and how will it be monitored to ensure you the motorist don't get ripped off?

