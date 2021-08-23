The owner of Signature Cutz in Tobago, Virgil Warton says he suffered heavy losses when he had to close his barber shop in the fight against COVID-19. Warton and some of his customers, spoke with reporter Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Energy Matters

Energy Matters

The pandemic has led to many companies around the world continuously recording losses.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two men arrested in Diego Martin for the possession of legal items and police seize 90 thous…