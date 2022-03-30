A commitment to the Tobago Baptist community, that efforts would be made by the present Tobago House of Assembly, to assist in the construction of their learning centre in Tobago. This commitment from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he addressed the congregation at the Mt. Bethel Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Pump Mill Tobago. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHO LAYS OUT PLAN

WHO LAYS OUT PLAN

As Trinidad and Tobago prepares for a less restrictive phase in battling the COVID virus, th…

TOBAGO BAPTIST 2022

TOBAGO BAPTIST 2022

A commitment to the Tobago Baptist community, that efforts would be made by the present Toba…

FANS REMEMBER BLAXX

FANS REMEMBER BLAXX

Just over 24 hours since the passing of Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart and tributes continue to pour in.